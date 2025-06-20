Southern Fried Gaming Expo returns to Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Southern Fried Gaming Expo, Georgia’s largest arcade is returning to Atlanta for the 12th year.

The expo will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend. According to Southern Fried Gaming Expo organizer Preston Burt, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re looking to have 400 arcade and pinball machines on free play,” Burt said. “Over 150 console systems. We have a boardgame library of over 1,000 titles that you can check out with your badge.”

There are games, vintage pinball machines released decades ago, wrestling matches and costume contests, E-sports tournaments and more.

Voice actors are also expected to be in attendance, Burt said.

“We also have vendors and tournaments, we have panel sessions where we have guest speakers like Atari game designer Howard Scott Warshaw,” Burt continued.

The throw back is for those who grew up in the 1970’s and 1980’s, Burt said.

Burt added that the pinball machine is still relevant today and it has a very nostalgic feel for gamers.

The Southern Fried Gaming Expo will be held until midnight on Friday, on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until midnight Sunday and on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

