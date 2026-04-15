Sonny Perdue announces retirement as University System of Georgia chancellor

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue has announced he is retiring as chancellor of the University System of Georgia after four decades in public service.
The 79-year-old former veterinarian also served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under President Donald Trump.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Perdue’s time as chancellor “has solidified a legacy of impact that will continue for generations to come.”
“Serving as chancellor has been one of the most impactful roles of my life, and stepping away is not a decision I make lightly,” Perdue said. “From Houston County to the governor’s office to Washington and back home again, my career has been guided by a simple belief: public service is a calling, and we’re meant to lift others and leave things better than we found them.”
He also thanked his family, saying their support has guided him throughout his career.
“As I prepare to retire, I’m grateful for our presidents, faculty and staff, our students and the many communities that make up this remarkable system,” Perdue said. “USG is a family, and I know it will continue to thrive, grow and serve Georgia.”
Officials say the Board of Regents will launch a national search for his successor. Perdue is expected to remain in his role until a replacement is named.
https://t.co/vq4uEU5RG2 pic.twitter.com/gBNN3KCdFk— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 15, 2026
USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced his retirement today after more than four decades in public service. Serving as chancellor was one of the most impactful roles of his career, and he leaves a legacy of expanding higher ed access in Georgia.— UniversitySystemofGA (@BORUSG) April 15, 2026
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