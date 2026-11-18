Son of former Falcons player accused of multiple sex crimes

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County prosecutors say the teenage son of a former Atlanta Falcons player was linked to multiple sex crimes.

Prosecutors say 15-year-old Kroy KJ Biermann Jr., the son of Kroy Biermann, was previously accused of 16 sex crimes.

Biermann Jr. is already facing seven felony charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an Alpharetta gym in April, officials said.

Now, prosecutors say an earlier juvenile case involved allegations of child molestation, incest, and other sex offenses.

Prosecutors are citing that case in an effort to keep Biermann Jr.’s current case in adult court.

Biermann has pleaded not guilty.