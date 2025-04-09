Some Georgia childcare teachers and staff could receive a $500 bonus

ATLANTA, GA — Some Georgia childcare teachers and staff could soon receive a $500 bonus in recognition of their commitment and effort.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is rolling out the quality rated workforce bonuses initiative this month.

Decal’s Bentley Ponder says it’s a way to retain good employees.

He says it will also help boost recruitment for top-tier childcare programs. About 34,000 bonuses worth $17M will be distributed annually.

They’re paid for with federal grant money.

The program is among the first of its kind in the nation.