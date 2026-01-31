Snow flurries expected across parts of north metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Snow flurries are moving through parts of north metro Atlanta and North Georgia as temperatures across the region remain below freezing.

Meteorologists say snow is now falling in North Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties, with flurries continuing to drift east and southeast through the morning.

Additional flurries are expected to move into other parts of the north and northeast metro area over the next hour, including portions of Gwinnett County.

While any snowfall is expected to remain light, temperatures across metro Atlanta are already below freezing, meaning any snow that reaches the ground could stick.

Gusty winds are also developing across the region, adding to the cold conditions.

Drivers are urged to stay alert as wintry weather continues.