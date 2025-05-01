Snellville breaks ground on $13 million Briscoe Park Community Center

Construction of new community center in Snellville to start in May 2025

SNELLVILLE, GA — City officials in Snellville are moving forward with a major capital project as they break ground on a new $13 million community center at T.W. Briscoe Park. The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on May 1 and is open to the public.

Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender called the project a long time coming, noting that it was part of a master plan developed more than two decades ago. “This is something that has been talked about and in a master plan that was done over 20 years ago,” Bender said.

The new facility will feature two full-sized indoor basketball courts, an upper-level indoor walking track, three activity rooms, and office space. It will be located inside the 80-acre Briscoe Park on Lenora Church Road.

Funded primarily by city tax dollars, along with support from Gwinnett County and the State of Georgia, construction is set to begin Monday, May 5. The center is expected to open in late 2026.

Mayor Bender described the center as a major addition to the community.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story