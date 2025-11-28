Small Business Saturday urges consumers to shop local this weekend

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — This Saturday is “Small Business Saturday” when consumers are urged to shop locally at small businesses.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler says Small Business Saturday started in 2010 and has generated over $220B for independent retailers, restaurants, and service-based businesses since it began.

“That’s why we’re out encouraging shoppers to think small,” Loeffler says.

She says here in Georgia there are 1.2 million small businesses.

“Keeping your dollars local is the best way to keep your community strong,” Loeffler says.

