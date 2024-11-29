Small Business Saturday: Explore Atlanta Beltline’s small business ecosystem and shop local

Atlanta BeltLine Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday afternoon that $30 million will be coming from the James M. Cox Foundation to close the circle and finish the entire BeltLine by 2030. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Ann Powell

ATLANTA, GA — November 30 celebrates small businesses nationwide and their contributions to their local communities with Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was started by the financial company, American Express in 2010.  In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously made the day official.

To show appreciation for the holiday’s 15th anniversary, shoppers can celebrate by posting photos on social media using the tag #ShopSmall.

The Atlanta BeltLine is also embracing the holiday by hosting the Atlanta Beltline Indie Market Experience this Saturday.

It is a family-friendly, monthly artist market of pop-up vendors that showcases an array of creative, handmade crafts, and one-of-a-kind art and features live music located at the Beltline Marketplace containers.

In a press release, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., says, “the shop local program is one of the BeltLine’s many economic development efforts to ensure that small businesses thrive around the 22-mile trail.”

Beltline’s Kara Lively, economic development director, will speak about the importance of small businesses to the success of the Beltline at 11 a.m.

The Beltline Marketplace containers under the Freedom Parkway Bridge (street parking is available at 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30312).

