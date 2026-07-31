Six year old dies after ‘routine’ surgery

Emersyn Bridgers was a student at Euharlee Elementary School and about to start first grade. (PHOTOS: GoFundMe, Bartow County Schools)

BARTOW COUNTY — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is conducting an autopsy following the tragic death of a six year old girl in Bartow County.

The family of Emmy Bridgers says she suffered complications from a routine surgery to have her tonsils removed.

She was a student at Euharlee Elementary School and was about to go into first grade.

“Please join us in keeping the Bridgers family in your thoughts and prayers during this heartbreaking time,” the school district said in a post on Facebook.