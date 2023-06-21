Shaq, former Falcons and Braves players, join sheriff’s office for youth sports event

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office hosted their 2nd Annual Sports Spectacular today.

Kids participating in six different camps filled Dutchtown High School, including basketball for boys and girls, football, girls’ flag football, volleyball, and baseball.

“Kids do more than one sport,” O’Neal said. “So we want to come out here and just show them the way and just keep them out of trouble and hopefully this could jumpstart 20 to 30 kids and keep them on the right path.”

Shaq and the sheriff also hope this will build a better relationship between youth and law enforcement.

The event also featured former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White and former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon.

The Sports Spectacular continues at Dutchtown High School on Wednesday and Thursday.

