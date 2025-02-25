Shaky Knees Festival reveals 2025 artist lineup

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s Shaky Knees music festival has announced the lineup for its 12th annual event.
Headliners include the Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink 182.
The festival is typically held in May at Atlanta’s Central Park, but this year it will shift to the third weekend in September at Piedmont Park.
Welcome to a new era 🖤— Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) February 25, 2025
Presale starts Thurs, 2/27 at 10am ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets.
Sign up now for a presale passcode: https://t.co/kSV1tfatnf pic.twitter.com/c6rLL0II7S