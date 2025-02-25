Shaky Knees Festival reveals 2025 artist lineup

SHAKY KNEES stage setup 2024
By Austin Eller

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s Shaky Knees music festival has announced the lineup for its 12th annual event.

Headliners include the Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink 182.

The festival is typically held in May at Atlanta’s Central Park, but this year it will shift to the third weekend in September at Piedmont Park.

