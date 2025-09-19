Shaky Knees Festival lights up Piedmont Park this weekend

ATLANTA — It is the first of three days of music as the Shaky Knees Festival finds a new home.

The party is on as the festival shifts to Piedmont Park.

Shaky Knees has been staged at various sites since it began in 2013.

Thousands of people are enjoying acts ranging from legacy groups like Public Enemy, Devo, and Weird ‘Al’ Yankovic to more recent acts like Vampire Weekend, the Deftones, and The Black Keys.

There are four stages of music over three days with the headliners being Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and blink-182.

If you’re coming out, MARTA and rideshare services are your best bet for the event as no on-site parking is available.

Saturday is sold out, but one day tickets for Friday and Sunday are still available.