Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in several metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in several metro Atlanta counties as storms are expected to move through the area.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale and Spalding County in GA until 12 a.m.

In northeast Georgia, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Hart, Rabun, Stephens, Elbert, Franklin, and Habersham counties.

WSB WX Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale and Spalding County in GA until 12:00am. https://t.co/RkltbZGMZW — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) April 10, 2025

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZQ4gXUnq02 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 10, 2025

The potential for frequent lightning, scattered gusts up to 70 MPH, and scattered hail up to two inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Fairview, Chickamauga, and Trenton GA until 6 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fairview GA, Chickamauga GA and Trenton GA until 6:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/EPTZ5bxg3A — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 10, 2025

Here is one models interpretation of when storms may occur in north & central Georgia later today. Most of the models are pretty similar, and our thinking isn't much different. For the Atlanta Metro the 7 PM to 11 PM time window is favored for the highest severe storm risk. #gawx pic.twitter.com/2mN3p2FrlH — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 10, 2025

Here is the latest severe weather outlook for today. There is little change from yesterday's outlook. Hail and damaging winds are the primary expected hazards with any severe storms. Storms may develop between 2 PM and 2 AM, with the peak severe risk from 6 PM to 10 PM. #gawx pic.twitter.com/MZ6VVLnF1W — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 10, 2025

Be sure to charge your cellphone, tablets, etc. tonight so that you can stream the WSB Radio News App for the latest updates.

