Several roads in Midtown Atlanta closing for filming of a Tyler Perry TV show

Tyler Perry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Several streets in the midtown area of Atlanta will be closing on Wednesday evening as Tyler Perry Productions begins filming for a TV show.

The filming is for the second season of film superstar Tyler Perry’s Netflix series, “Beauty in Black.”

The closures are in the area surrounding Tech Square, and includes sections of Ponce de Leon Avenue, West Peachtree, Spring Street, and Williams Street.

The closures will be in effect from 9 P.M. Wednesday until 6 A.M. Thursday. Officials say advance warning signs are being spaced in the midtown area and access to residents and commercial drives will be maintained at all times.

Atlanta police and fire officials will be on-hand to assist motorists navigate around the impacted streets.

Perry is a world renown movie and TV mogul, philanthropist, community leader and entrepreneur.

He also has a streaming partnership with Black Entertainment Television. Tyler Perry Studios, located in East Point, is the largest film studio owned by a person of African descent.

For more details on the road closures and detours, click here.