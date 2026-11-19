Several metro Atlanta rivers named among Georgia’s most polluted waterways

ATLANTA — Several rivers across metro Atlanta have been included in the Georgia Water Coalition’s annual “Dirty Dozen” list, highlighting concerns about pollution and threats to the state’s waterways.

The 14th edition of the report identifies the Chattahoochee River at Peachtree Creek, the Yellow River in Gwinnett County and the Flint River, which originates near the airport, among the waterways facing environmental concerns.

The coalition points to several issues affecting Georgia’s rivers and streams, including growing data center development, sediment and erosion from construction projects, and the release of forever chemicals through wastewater discharges.

Jennette Gayer, director of Environment Georgia, highlighted additional concerns raised in the report.

“Fish kills, pollutants that no one is required to dispose of or monitor. Data centers planned behind non-disclosure agreements, and a state environmental agency that is stretched too thin,” Gayer said.

Gayer says additional funding and legislative action are necessary to address the problems affecting Georgia’s waterways.

Jesse Demonbreun Chapman says the annual list is intended to serve as both a warning and a call for action to protect the state’s water resources.

“Radical transparency, stronger funding and enforcement, legislative action, and critical water resource planning at the regional and state level,” Chapman said.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Graham Carroll contributed to this story.