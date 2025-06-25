Several Georgia laws go into effect on July 1

ATLANTA, Ga. — The beginning of July marks the start of the fiscal year in Georgia and also marks the date that new Georgia laws go into effect.

Here is a list of the laws set to go into effect beginning on July 1 in Georgia:

HB 111:

“Relating to the imposition, rate, computation, exemptions, and credits relative to income taxes, so as to reduce the rate of the tax.”

HB 136:

The bill related to income taxes that will expand the tax credit for contributions to foster child support.

SB 55:

The “Dignity and Pay Act” that relates to labor and industrial relations and will phase out the payment of subminimum wage to persons with disabilities.

SB 79:

The Fentanyl Eradication and Removal Act which “relates to crimes and offenses to revise threshold amounts of fentanyl and related substances necessary to constitute the offenses of possessing, selling, distributing, and manufacturing of such substances.”

SB 244:

“Relating to general provisions regarding the assessment and payment of costs of criminal proceedings, so as to provide for the award of reasonable attorney’s fees and costs in a criminal case to the defendant.”

HB 582:

“Relating to crimes and offenses, criminal procedure, and evidence, respectively, so as to provide for defendants to support a justification defense by offering evidence of family violence, dating violence, or child abuse committed by the alleged victim.”

SB 1:

“Relating to education, so as to provide generally for competitively fair and safe student participation in middle school, high school, and college sports.”

SB 63:

“Relating to miscellaneous provisions under the “Quality Basic Education Act.”

SB 110:

“Relating to definitions relative to the juvenile code, so as to revise the definition of neglect and to provide for new definitions.”

SB 123:

“Relating to compulsory attendance, so as to update and revise provisions of the state’s compulsory school attendance laws.”

HB 150:

“Relating to the university system, so as to require quarterly reports regarding certain funding received from individuals or entities related to China.”

HB 175:

“Relating to early care and learning, so as to revise provisions regarding employee comprehensive background checks for early care and education programs and Head Start programs.”

HB 196:

“Relating to state employees’ health insurance plan, so as to require that drugs dispensed to a covered person for self-administration under a state health plan be reimbursed using a transparent, index based price, plus a dispensing fee; to provide for definitions.”

HB 340:

“Relating to elementary and secondary education, so as to enact the “Distraction-Free Education Act; to require local school systems and public schools to enact policies and procedures for use of personal electronic devices at school and school sponsored events by students in kindergarten through eighth grade.”

HB 371:

“Relating to capital outlay funds generally under the “Quality Basic Education Act,” so as to provide for an increase of the state’s maximum authorization of capital outlay funding from $300 million to $375 million annually; to provide for related matters."

SB 6:

“Relating to other laws unaffected by the “Georgia Drug and Cosmetic Act,” so as to authorize the use of testing equipment to determine whether a controlled substance has been adulterated; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.”

SB 100 “Andee’s Law:”

“Relating to issuance of a new birth certificate following adoption and legitimation or paternity determination, so as to provide for the issuance of a copy of the original birth certificate to certain adult persons who were adopted; to provide for a fee; to provide for the form of such copy; to standardize terminology relating to birth certificates.”

SB 72:

“Relating to terminally ill patient’s right to try investigational drugs, biological products, and devices, so as to expand access to individualized investigational treatments to patients who have severely debilitating or life-threatening illnesses.”

HB 352:

“Relating to coverage for continuous glucose monitors, so as to revise coverage criteria to include Medicaid recipients with gestational diabetes.”

HB 428:

“Relating to general provisions regarding health, so as to codify the right to in vitro fertilization for individuals.”

HB 422:

“Relating to employees’ insurance and benefits plans, so as to require the state employees’ health insurance plan include high deductible health plans.”

HB 53:

“Relating to Georgia veterans cemeteries, so as to allow certain persons to be buried in Georgia veterans cemeteries.”

HB266:

“Relating to the imposition, rate, computation, exemptions, and credits for state income tax, so as to exempt from state income tax income received as personal compensation for full-time duty in the active military service of the United States.”

HB 156:

“Relating to general provisions relative to aviation, so as to provide the Department of Transportation with authority over vertiports.”

HB 164:

“Relating to dimensions and weight of vehicles and loads, so as to repeal automatic repeal provisions relating to an allowable variance for weight limitations upon a vehicle or load hauling certain commodities within a certain range and areas of the state.”

HB 296:

“Relating to issuance, expiration, and renewal of drivers’ licenses, so as to provide that presentation of a driver’s license in a certain electronic format satisfies the requirement to possess a driver’s license while operating a motor vehicle.”

SB 35:

“Relating to cancellation or nonrenewal of certain property insurance policies, so as to increase the number of days of notice required to be given a policyholder before the nonrenewal of his or her homeowners’ insurance policy.”

The Georgia General Assembly also passed more than 100 laws during the 2024 legislative session.

For more information on bills being put into effect on July 1, visit the Georgia General Assembly website.