Several recent car burglaries has DeKalb County neighborhood on edge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are on edge after a string of car break-ins.

Neighbors said during the last three months, surveillance cameras have captured thieves breaking into their cars in Lithonia.

On Feb. 23, a masked suspect was captured pointing a gun at the security cameras of a home as two other suspects attempted to steal the a car.

One neighbor who wished not to be identified, said nothing has been done and there is a need for more police in the area.

“My family’s been here for over 20 years‚ so to see the change in the community is just heartbreaking. I just feel like if you see something, you say something, but there’s nothing being done,” the neighbor said.

A DeKalb County Police Spokesperson sent a statement saying:

“The DeKalb County Police Department is aware of the reported entering autos in the Lithonia area. According to our records, we have no reports of entering autos in the Waterton on the Park community in the last 60 days. On Shadow Lake Drive as a whole, there are several reported crimes that are currently being investigated. We have increased patrol in areas where we are seeing any specific crime patterns. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for criminals to be armed during the commission of crimes. As always, citizens are encouraged to call 911 to report any crimes or suspected criminal activity.”