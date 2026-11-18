Second former Norcross police officer arrested for alleged misuse of Flock cameras

The proposed 33,000-square-foot facility would take the place of an old library on Buford Highway. (PHOTO: Norcross Police Department)

NORCROSS, GA — A second former Norcross police officer has been arrested in less than a week following an investigation into the alleged misuse of the department’s Flock Safety license plate reader system.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that 32-year-old Tyler Reiss of Winder turned himself in on Monday and was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Reiss faces three counts of misuse of a license plate reader system, four counts of computer invasion of privacy and seven counts of violation of oath of office.

According to investigators, Reiss accessed the department’s Flock surveillance system multiple times for reasons unrelated to law enforcement.

The investigation began in August after the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.

Reiss is the second former Norcross police officer to face charges involving the department’s surveillance technology in recent days.

Former officer Vincent Cardwell, 60, surrendered to authorities Thursday and was arrested on similar charges.

Similar allegations involving the misuse of Flock surveillance cameras have also surfaced at other police departments across metro Atlanta.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Michelle Wright contributed to this story.