Scripps National Spelling Bee: School honoring DeKalb 4th grader who will represent Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Sarv Dharavane, a DeKalb County 10-year-old won the Georgia 2024 spelling bee back in March.

Now, school officials are set to honor the fourth grader at a Wednesday morning ceremony held by Austin Elementary School.

According to the DeKalb County School District, Dharavane has earned an all-expenses-paid trip to National Harbor, Md., where he will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this month.

The school district said that while contestants are able to compete in the spelling bee until they’re 16, the 10-year-old Dharavane “prevailed against all other contestants across the state.”

In addition to winning the 63rd Annual Georgia Association of Educators State Spelling Bee, DeKalb County officials said he also won the Georgia State Technology Competition in Project Programming.

Dharavane and spelling bee runner-up Matthew Baber from Rising Star Middle School in Fayette County will both represent Georgia in the Scripps competition, according to the Georgia Association of Educators.

Both students will be competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee starting May 28. Finals conclude on May 30.