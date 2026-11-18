Schools restricting cellphone use see improvements in student test scores

ATLANTA — New research from Harvard University suggests that schools with strict cellphone bans are seeing improvements in students’ math and reading test scores.

The study examined approximately 3 million students in third through 10th grades across more than 4,600 schools, comparing academic performance at schools with cellphone restrictions to those without them.

Researchers found that schools enforcing strict cellphone bans experienced improvements in math and reading scores over the past five years.

The study also noted that test scores among U.S. students began declining about a decade ago, around the same time smartphones became more widespread.

Georgia already prohibits cellphone use in schools for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The state’s cellphone ban is scheduled to expand to high schools next school year.