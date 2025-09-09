SCAD launches new applied AI degree program for undergraduates

SCAD, Savannah College of Art and Design
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Students at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) now have the opportunity to major in artificial intelligence through a newly launched Bachelor of Design in Applied AI.

The school says the program, also available as a minor for students in any major, will equip undergraduates with the skills to imagine, prototype, and direct how AI functions and how people interact with it. Coursework will span design, storytelling, and system modeling.

According to SCAD, the degree prepares students for a range of emerging careers, including real-time content developer, AI story engineer, and machine behavior designer.

The program is available beginning this academic year and reflects the university’s push to blend creativity with cutting-edge technology in higher education.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!