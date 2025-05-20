Sandy Springs police spot ‘beary unusual visitor’ climbing tree

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — — The Sandy Springs Police Department says they spotted a “beary unusual visitor’ climbing a tree on Monday.

Sandy Springs police say a bear was perched in a tree in the area of Roswell Road and Morgan Falls Road.

Officers say they made sure that the area was safe and gave the bear space to climb down at its own pace and walk back into the woods.

Police also issued a reminder for anyone who may see wildlife in unusual places.

“Always keep your distance and call the proper authorities. Stay safe, stay curious—and maybe keep an eye on the trees," police said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division also offered helpful tips if anyone sees bears in the area.

Officials say to never feed or approach bears, secure food, garbage and recycling, remove bird feeders when bears are active, never leave pet food outdoors, clean and store grills and alert neighbors to bear activity.