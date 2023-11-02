Sandy Springs-based UPS holding “hiring blitz” this weekend

ATLANTA – Sandy springs-based UPS is holding what they are calling a “hiring blitz” Friday and Saturday November 3-4.

The company needs at least 60,000 temporary holiday workers.

The company is hiring for both part-time and full-time positions, and positions are open in the warehouse, package handling, and driving.

The company will hold its annual “brown Friday” hiring effort with in-person and virtual events on Friday.

Events will be held here in Atlanta, Doraville, Roswell and in Savannah from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UPS said it will offer many applicants a job in 20 minutes or less.

Current employees are being offered $250 for each employee they refer who meets eligibility requirements.

More details are on the UPS website.