Routine weekend roadwork still expected as GDOT postpones interstate closure

ATLANTA — Thanks to the weather forecast, drivers will not have to plan around a full closure of the west-side Perimeter this weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is postponing the work planned on I-285 between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that was scheduled to take place over the weekend.

GDOT has not yet announced when the closure will be rescheduled.

Though the planned I-285 closure has been postponed, drivers can expect closures on I-75 in Cobb County and I-20 in Fulton County this weekend.

Crews are upgrading lighting equipment in overpass tunnels at 14 locations throughout Metro Atlanta. Lanes will be closing from 9PM Friday through 5AM Monday.