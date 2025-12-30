Rivian partners with Georgia colleges to build workforce for new EV plant

ATLANTA — Electric vehicle maker Rivian is announcing new partnerships with several Georgia institutions as it works to build a workforce for its massive manufacturing facility planned east of Atlanta.

Rivian says it is partnering with the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Georgia Piedmont Technical College as part of an effort to train future workers for its planned plant at Stanton Springs North near Social Circle.

The company says the partnerships include an engineering competition and scholarship program with the University of Georgia, a scholarship initiative with Georgia Tech, and workforce development efforts with Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

Rivian is also sponsoring the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair for middle and high school students and launching a veterans technical trade program.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says the effort is designed to boost economic opportunity for students while building a skilled workforce for its Georgia operations.

Rivian previously announced plans to build its next manufacturing facility in Stanton Springs North, with the goal of creating 7,500 jobs by 2030. The company also plans to establish its East Coast headquarters in Midtown Atlanta, with up to 500 employees.