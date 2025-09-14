Rivian kicks off construction of $5 billion EV plant in Georgia

The projects include a new interstate exit off Interstate 20 at Old Mill Road, the widening of Highway 278 alongside the megasite and a brand-new frontage road just north of I-20.

Thousands of new jobs are one step closer to reality as electric vehicle maker Rivian begins construction of its massive new factory east of Atlanta.

The $5 billion project spans 2,000 acres along I-20 in Walton and Morgan counties and is expected to create 7,500 jobs. Car production at the site is slated to begin in 2028.

Rivian will launch the milestone with a community event on Sunday, featuring food, live music, and test rides in Rivian vehicles. The company describes the gathering as a way to introduce itself to its new neighbors.

On Tuesday, company leaders will join state and local officials for a formal groundbreaking ceremony.

The project has faced delays and setbacks, but Rivian says the plant represents a long-term commitment to Georgia and its growing electric vehicle industry.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story