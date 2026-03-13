Rising gas prices impacting metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA — The soaring cost of gas amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is putting pressure on metro Atlanta businesses.

Jim McKinney and his sister run Peachtree Movers in Atlanta. He said if the spike continues, they may have to pass some of the cost on to customers.

“I think I spend $300 every other day on gas,” McKinney said.

According to AAA, diesel now averages more than $5 per gallon in Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently said he plans to discuss suspending the state gas tax, while President Donald Trump has said he plans to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower rising prices.

Rising fuel costs are also affecting other businesses, including agriculture. Georgia farmers reported this week that higher fuel costs have added pressure to operations already coping with broader economic challenges.