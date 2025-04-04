Rick Ross’ artist Nino Breeze ‘locked in’ for Millennium tour stop at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — ATLANTA – Hip-hop mogul and Georgia resident Rick Ross is set to perform at State Farm Arena as part of the Millennium tour with his newly signed artist, Florida native Nino Breeze.

Nino Breeze, whose real name is Vaughn Matthews, said he is locked in and ready to bring the energy to State Farm Arena with Ross.

“I don’t let myself get too excited,” Nino Breeze said. “Tom Brady is a good example of always being in the zone. He was always locked in and that’s the same approach that I take. I’m locked in. My favorite part about performing with Ross we’re out there vibing. It’s fun. It feels like a party.”

Officials say, “this is not just a tour, it’s a cultural movement.”

“We’re happy to bring “The Millennium Tour 2025″ to life, building on the energy and nostalgia our fans love while pushing the boundaries of live entertainment,” said Gary Guidry, CEO of the Black Promoters Collective.

In addition to Rick Ross and Nino Breeze, the Millennium Tour features Bow Wow, Atlanta’s own Bobby Valentino and The Ying Yang Twins, Omarion, Trey Songz, Ray J, Sammie, Pleasure P, Nivea, and more.

“The Millennium Tour 2025″ lineup brings together some of the most celebrated names in R&B and Hip-Hop, promising a night filled with chart-topping hits and unmatched energy. Fans can expect unforgettable performances from acts whose music, from Hip-Hop to R&B, defined the 2000s and continues to resonate today. “The Millennium Tour 2025″ has something for everyone.”

The 32-year-old St. St. Petersburg, Fl. native says he prides himself on improving and gaining valuable experience every night when performing.

“We do dates every weekend,” he said. “I’ve gotten better with each day. Having those experiences looking at footage of me performing, the things that I do well and what looks bland, I look at the crowd reaction. Ultimately, I’m studious and studying myself. I look at what vibes that the team sees and what I see and try to incorporate ways to get better. When it comes time to press play on a beat and go in, I got that down pat.”

He has a single dedicated to Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson titled, “New Era 8.” The way that he puts on for his team and comes through in the clutch, I can relate to that. It’s a turn up song. My first single with Rick Ross and Moneybagg Yo called “Type” went viral.”

Nino Breeze credits Eminem, Ludacris, DMX, T.I., Plies and Rick Ross as among his inspirations.

“My connection with Ross is deeper than rap,” he said. “Someone I was in jail with was close with Ross and sent him my music. Once he heard my music and was aware of my background, he saw me applying myself and hustling. He saw me doing shows around Florida. That’s when we locked in around 2024.”

When Ross recognized Nino Breeze was consistent with his music and his hustle, he signed him record label Maybach Music Group in 2024.

Rick Ross, founder of the Music Education Group and Maybach Music Group. He has released several hit albums, sold millions of records and is also known as a prominent entrepreneur.

He also hosts an annual custom car show at his Fayetteville home which attracts thousands of car enthusiasts each year.

Rick Ross is known for several hits including “Hustlin,” “Blow,” “Here I Am,” “We Takin Over” with DJ Khaled, T.I., Lil Wayne, Fat Joe and Akon, “I’m On One” with Drake and Lil Wayne, “Austin Martin Music,” “Money In The Grave” with Drake, “John” with Lil Wayne, and more.

“There is nobody else that has a lane that Ross has in the game as far as entrepreneurship. The opportunities that come from being affiliated with MMG is different because its play after play,” Nino Breeze continued. “We go city to city and state to state.”

He offered words of wisdom for anyone chasing their dreams.

“It took almost 18 years for this to pop off for me,” he said. “You have to be in tune with yourself. You have to do something that you love to do and that you’re inspired to do. That is going to carry you through the hard times. You have to find the balance between faith and hard work and being self-aware to know what to work on. Evaluate yourself in an objective way to where you can improve.”

You can listen to Nino Breeze’s music on all available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Audio Mack, iTunes and YouTube.