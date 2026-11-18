COWETA COUNTY, GA — A retired U.S. Navy veteran was jailed for 10 months in Coweta County before prosecutors eventually declared he was innocent of accusations that he tried to entice a child through the Fortnite video game.

59-year-old Florida man Stanley Seago was taken from his home in the middle of the night and arrested in July of 2025 after Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigators claimed that Seago contacted a minor through Fortnite. Investigators also accused Seago of switching to phone text messages and engaging in an explicit conversation with the child requesting to meet.

Now, he has hired civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and attorney Gerald Griggs to fight for justice.

Daniels says Coweta County Sheriff’s investigator’s sole online search of a phone number pulled up Seago’s name. However, Seago had not owned that number for several years.

“Not only did they ignore the evidence and jail an innocent man for 10 months, they let the actual perpetrator go free,” said Daniels. “Imagine if that happened to you. Imagine being thrown in jail and called a predator and they never even bothered to look to see if it was the truth.”

After 10 months, Seago’s criminal lawyer decided to contact that number himself, which no investigator had done.

According to investigators, a new suspect, a juvenile, had actually been responsible.

Seago was released in May 2026 when prosecutors admitted that another individual written and sent those messages and that Seago was innocent.

“If they can do it to a man like Stanley Seago, they can do it to any of us,” Daniels said.

Daniels says they will consider filing a lawsuit on his behalf.