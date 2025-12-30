Retired Atlanta teacher hand-delivers thousands of books to students

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta teacher is spending his days in retirement putting books into the hands of elementary school students.

Dr. Kirk Buis is the founder of the Buis Book Foundation.

At the end of each semester, he visits three elementary schools and hand-delivers thousands of books, allowing students to browse and choose for themselves.

“We brought all of these books for you today to choose from,” Buis told students at one of the schools he visited. “You’re going to be able to find books that you want to read!”

His foundation accepts donations of books.