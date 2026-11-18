LOGANVILLE, GA — The city of Loganville is addressing concerns surrounding a new Islamic worship center after residents packed a City Council meeting last week to voice their opinions about the project.

City officials released a fact sheet outlining the project’s timeline and permit requirements in response to what they describe as misinformation about the center being built on Lee Byrd Road, off Highway 78.

Mayor Brandon Whitfield says the development, which began in 2023, complies with city ordinances and does not require special permits.

Whitfield explained that the Islamic center is subject to the same requirements as Christian houses of worship in the city.

“None of them were required to obtain a permit or appear before a city council. Therefore there is no legal justification in requiring the mosque to do so,” Whitfield said.

The mayor also addressed questions about whether the city could prevent the worship center from being built.

“The law states that no religious group can be subjected to a total ban or unreasonable limitations,” Whitfield said.

The project has drawn mixed reactions from residents, with some opposing the center and others expressing support during the City Council meeting.

One resident urged the community to treat Muslim neighbors with the same fairness extended to other religious groups.

“We judge the church by the people that show up every Sunday, who feed the hungry, visit the sick, and love their neighbors. Muslim neighbors deserve the same fairness,” the resident said.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations praised Loganville officials for releasing the fact sheet and says it will continue monitoring the project.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.