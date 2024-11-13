Residents, business owners in Brookhaven could see change in cost of street lights

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — As darkness fell across the metro Atlanta area, residents in Brookhaven are thinking a lot about their street lights.

Brookhaven has 135 street light districts, officials say.

Which district you live in determines how much you pay to keep street lights on. It ranges from 60 cents to $5,700 per year, officials say.

Next year’s city budget gets rid of all those districts and will either create a flat fee for every property in town, or a fee based on property value.

Brookhaven Communications Director Burke Brennan says it’s about fairness.

A public hearing is set for Nov. 19, followed by a vote on the entire 2025 budget, according to officials.

Exactly how street light assessments will be calculated comes next year.