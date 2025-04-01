Registration opens today for 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race, world’s largest 10K

ATLANTA — Registration for the 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race officially opens today, marking the return of a lottery system to select 55,000 participants for the world’s largest 10K.

Atlanta Track Club CEO and race director Rich Kenah says the lottery system is back for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, giving everyone an equal chance to participate in the annual Fourth of July tradition.

“For the first time since before COVID, we have a lottery system so that everyone has an equal chance, or an equal opportunity to get into the race,” Kenah said. “No joke; the registration for the 2025, the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, opens.”

While the lottery system applies to the general public, members of the Atlanta Track Club will continue to receive guaranteed entry into the race.

The Peachtree Road Race, held annually on Independence Day, has long been a staple of Atlanta’s summer calendar. The event maintains its title as the largest 10K race globally, and organizers say capping participation at 55,000 helps preserve both its legacy and safety.

The race will impact traffic in the city, with Peachtree Road closed from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road starting at midnight on July 2 through 11 a.m. on July 4.

Registration remains open through April 30, and those who enter the lottery will find out if they’ve secured a spot in early May.

For more information or to enter the lottery, visit Atlanta Track Club’s official website.