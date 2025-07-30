Redevelopment of former CNN center marks major milestones ahead of 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA — Construction is officially underway on a major transformation of the former CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, as developers move forward with plans to turn the landmark into a year-round hub for entertainment, dining, retail, and community-centered programming.

Now known simply as The Center, the more than 1 million square-foot property recently debuted the first of three 12-story digital LED signs on its exterior, offering new advertising opportunities in the heart of the city.

Work has also begun on redesigning the building’s exterior, which will feature activated entryways and permanent art installations. Artist applications are currently being accepted through August 31, with the installations expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Renovations to the ground-floor atrium are scheduled to begin in early 2026. The updated atrium and arrival space are part of a broader effort to revitalize the iconic property into a mixed-use destination for content creation, community events, and visitors ahead of Atlanta’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story