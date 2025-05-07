Real ID requirement now in effect at Atlanta airport

FILE PHOTO: The Real ID deadline is May 7. Will you be ready? (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Starting today, travelers flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will need to double-check their identification before heading to the TSA checkpoint. As of Wednesday, May 7, all passengers aged 18 and older must present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or state-issued ID to board domestic flights.

The updated federal requirement means your ID must feature a star in the top corner to be accepted at security checkpoints. Those without a REAL ID may still fly, but they should expect additional screening, which could lead to delays.

“We’re going to add some additional screening and we’re going to have to do identity verification; that could take a little bit of time,” said TSA spokesperson Mark Howell.

To avoid missed flights, TSA is encouraging travelers without a REAL ID to arrive at the airport at least an hour earlier than usual.

Alternative forms of acceptable identification include U.S. passports, military IDs, and other federally approved documents. A full list of valid IDs is available on the TSA website.

TSA officials say most travelers should already have a compliant ID, as many states including Georgia, have been issuing REAL IDs for years. To assist passengers, additional TSA staff will be on hand at Hartsfield-Jackson to help guide confused or unprepared travelers.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story