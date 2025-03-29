Rapper Young Scooter dies after suffering freak injury while running from police

ATLANTA — A man who died after suffering a serious leg injury while trying to escape from officers on Friday has been identified.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 39-year-old Kenneth Bailey, who is best known as rapper Young Scooter.

Officers responded to a report of an argument and gunshots being fired at 273 William Nye Drive around 5:23 p.m.

When officers attempted to talk with one of the men in the home, Bailey ran away. After a brief foot chase, officers found him suffering from an apparent leg injury.

Bailey was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Bailey was one of the first artists signed to Atlanta rapper Future’s Freebandz label. He also made his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 for “Jet Lag” with Future and Juice Wrld in 2018.

He was known for songs including Colombia,” “DIs$Function,” “Guwop” with Young Thug, Quavo, and Offset. He also released several mixtapes.

Tributes have poured in on social media after news of his death.