Rapper Young Dro set to host annual community Easter Egg hunt in Atlanta

ATLANTA — “If you’re not connected to community, what are you connected to?” that’s the question that prominent rapper, and community leader Young Dro asked as he prepares for the 10th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Atlanta’s westside on Sunday.

It will include face painting, sack races, tug of war, games, prizes, food, beverages and a rodeo theme this year. Some of the easter eggs will have candy while others will have special surprises, including money.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Grove Park located at 709 Hortense Pl. NW.

Young Dro, whose real name is Djuan Hart, said it gives him joy to give back to others.

“It’s always a pleasure to do the Easter Egg Hunt on the westside of Atlanta. The same place that I was born, where I was raised and grew up,” he said. “God has called me to do some wonderful things that I’m proud to do and I hold my head up doing.

He says the neighborhood is underserved and underprivileged and it means a lot to give back.

“For me to be on that side of town doing something to uplift the kids is special. To be over there on Easter giving hope, that’s what matters. It is an unimaginable joy for me,” Young Dro said.

Young Dro partnered with his close friend Dr. Ciara Elle, who he says also helped him during his recovery from a near overdose several years ago.

“That was the person who I went to get some help to get my life on track. “There’s so much that has happened to me through the streets. When I think about my recovery and sobriety, people took the time to make sure that I got ahead and I’m grateful.”

According to Young Dro, Still Takes a Village is an organization where advocates go to schools, homes and communities to educate the youth about preventing gun violence. In addition, Young Dro says there are other programs for youth and community outreach.

The organization is sponsoring the event.

“We are also bridging the gap on mental and behavioral health,” he said. “We have a mentoring program called “Rare” which stands for Real Acknowledge Real Everywhere. She mentors girls and I mentor boys. We give them all the information to help save lives."

Young Dro also has an organization called Sun which is an acronym for “Speak Up Now” where we speak up for wrongfully evicted people and try to keep people in their homes.”

Young Dro said during the pandemic, there was a surge of homelessness in Atlanta which led him to team up with Fulton County officials to try to prevent residents from being wrongfully evicted.

“I try to make time to be a blessing to people around the world,” he said. “When I find myself doing that and find myself being a part of community, I feel more successful that I’ve ever felt from a platinum record. I feel myself being more successful than a car that I drive or diamonds on my neck or how many streams I make.”

When reflecting on his career, he says he is grateful to have had longevity and success in the music business.

“At first, I didn’t understand my story because I was lost in my story. Then, I grabbed the reins so I can control my story instead of letting life control my story,” he said. “The only way that I was able to do this was with the help of somebody. I equate success by what you can do for other people that puts them in a position to get ahead. That’s what was done for me.”

Later this year, Young Dro will celebrate the 19th anniversary of his hit debut album, “Best Thang Smokin.”

“For 19 years, my first album still got people calling for shows as if I was a new artist moving around,” he continued. Shoulder Lean” featuring T.I. is a big record and I rap it with passion. I prayed for one thing when I first got into the music business and that was longevity because I like the craft itself. I wanted to be around like a Quincy Jones to see it evolve. Being a master of the craft is something that I take very seriously. I used to write until I had callouts on my hand, and to get this love 19 years later is phenomenal.”

He also recently released his mixtape titled, “10-Piece Hot” with iconic Atlanta music producer Zaytoven .

“Zaytoven is very well rounded. He plays the drums every Sunday in church,” Young Dro said. “At his house, he has 30-40 platinum plaques. I worked with Deitrick Haddon and 1k Phew. Its 10 hot songs just like 10-piece hot wings that you eat in the car.”

For anyone interested in volunteering, you can visit Young Dro’s social media pages for information.

He said the organization accepts donations including Christmas trees and toys during holiday givebacks, clothes, and other essential items for those in need.

“We want to be able to accommodate anybody in need whether they are homeless or in the home,” he said.

Young Dro also offered words of wisdom for young men.

“I would speak to the young man that is lost in the street, and I would tell them it is okay to admit that you walked into the wrong door rather than spend a lifetime in the wrong room,” he said. “You can walk out of the wrong room. You don’t have to stay there.”

Kids at Young Dro's annual Easter Egg hunt (Ciara Elle)

Young Dro at annual Easter Egg hunt in Atlanta (Ciara Elle)