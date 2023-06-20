Rapper Rick Ross donates over $30K to help Fayette County clinic stay open

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County clinic has the funds to stay open thanks to rapper and Fayette County resident Rick Ross.

Leaders of the clinic got to personally thank Ross for his donation.

“Thank you very much for your donation of the $30,179,” Geneva Weaver, Executive Director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic told Ross.

The clinic provides free care to people 18 and older in Fayette County and was in danger of closing because it didn’t have enough funds.

Ross knows clinics like this one matter and wasn’t going to let that happen.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare,” Ross said.

The clinic is especially useful to those who don’t have insurance and are from underserved areas.

It allows people to see a doctor, receive preventative care, and get needed medications.

“The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200% below the poverty level. The national poverty level,” Weaver said.

Most of the clinic’s funding comes from fundraising, grants, and donations.

Weaver said Ross’ donation is the largest individual donation they’ve ever had.

But Ross said this is just the start.

“I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors,” Ross said.

Fayette C.A.R.E. raised $19,000 of its $50,000 goal before Ross stepped in to help.

To learn more about Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic and to donate, visit https://fayettecareclinic.com/.

