Rapper Megan Thee Stallion to join Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta on Tuesday

Megan Thee Stallion Press photo from HISS

By WSBTV.com News Staff

The race for the White House is heating up.

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Atlanta and a special hottie is joining her.

Sources close to the campaign confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Megan Thee Stallion will join Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30.

Harris is hitting the campaign trail and will visit Atlanta for her rally.

This comes after she locked up enough delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

The three-time Grammy-award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion will join Harris for a special performance.

Megan visited Atlanta in May and July for her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Now, she’s returning to Atlanta to perform again but this time, it’s in support of Harris and her race for the White House.

