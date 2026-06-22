Rally planned against proposal to move Olympic Cauldron from Summerhill neighborhood

19 Jul 1996: The Olympic Flame burns above the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta community are set to speak out against plans to move the Olympic Cauldron during a rally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier this month, Georgia State University, which currently owns the property, announced plans to move the cauldron from Atlanta’s Summerville neighborhood to Centennial Olympic Park.

The announcement sparked backlash from many community leaders and residents.

The top portion of the Olympic flame has been located in the Summerhill neighborhood near the site of the former Olympic Stadium since the 1996 Olympic games.

State Rep. Phil Olaleye said the cauldron is a symbol of the area and should remain where it is.

“This is where Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic flame. This is where the games took place. The Olympics took place in Summerhill,” Olaleye said.

The decision to move the 1996 Olympic cauldron has drawn opposition from residents in Summerhill and beyond.

The Atlanta Preservation Center also recently raised concerns over plans to relocate the Olympic cauldron from its longtime location in Summerhill to Centennial Olympic Park.

Atlanta Preservation Center Executive Director David Mitchell previously said the landmark belongs in its current location.

“When you think of all the greatest things that have occurred, the Olympics were a big stamp on that neighborhood’s identity,” Mitchell said.

While the cauldron is expected to move, officials said the tower structure and Olympic rings bridge will remain in Summerhill.

The Olympics left a positive impact on Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

“Summerhill is not where the torch ended up. Summerhill is where the history actually happened. We are tired of folks coming into our communities and erasing our history,” Olaleye said.

It remains unclear when the relocation will take place.