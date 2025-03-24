Prostate cancer screenings can lower man’s risk of death, analysis shows

Stethoscope in the pocket of a doctor's lab coat. (Dtimiraos/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Regular prostate cancer screenings can save lives, according to new analysis.

The data shows getting screened for prostate cancer can decrease a man’s risk of death by 20 percent.

Men who avoid prostate cancer screenings and those who are 55 and older and men who have a family history of prostate cancer have a 45 percent higher risk of dying from the disease.

Analysts say prostate cancer is most treatable if it is caught by doctors in the earlier stages.

According to the American Cancer Society, 35,000 men died from prostate cancer in the U.S. in 2024. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men after lung cancer.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!