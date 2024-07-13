Prominent Atlanta radio personality MiAsia Symone set to host third annual back-to-school giveaway

ATLANTA – Prominent Atlanta radio personality, event planner, brand influencer, and entrepreneur MiAsia Symone is excited about hosting her third annual back-to-school event this month.

Symone, an Atlanta native, will host the Backpack Blastoff 2024 with her nonprofit organization Hands on The Future Foundation. It will be held at the Marietta Dave N Busters on 2215 D and B Dr. SE from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

The event will feature free backpacks, free school supplies, free haircuts, free immunizations, free phones and more. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a free game card.

This year, Symone anticipates around 1,000 kids will be in attendance. Symone is a popular radio personality at Hot 107.9 in Atlanta. She said her parents were always big on community and helping others and they instilled that in her at a young age.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling,” Symone said. “I started my nonprofit Hands on the Future Foundation to help. It makes me grateful. There is not enough community outreach. We’re happy to be able to help.”

Symone’s passion for her community was influenced by her parents, who owned a Stone Mountain daycare from 1996-2009.

“Growing up around kids, we were all like one big family,” she said. “Community means everything to me. It really takes a village.”

In 2023, Symone says more than 600 kids received free school supplies, haircuts and more at her back-to-school event. Kid reporter Izabella will also be in attendance, and another special guest in attendance, Symone added.

She said she is still looking for donations of supplies, backpacks, and more for students.

The event features several sponsors including Hands on the Future Foundation in Partnership with Dave & Busters Marietta, Walmart, Amerigroup, Mahsyian clothing line, Hotlanta Signs, MSL Media, J.S. Productions, Atlanta Barber Institute, 33.3 Barber & Beauty Academy, Core Response, Accents & Arches by Ali, T2 Experience, Little Enchantment events, Face Painting by India, Free government phones today, United International Elite Pageant, JP Agency and Kool Snaps Photobooth.

To register, click here. Once registration fills up, Symone said those interested will be added to a wait list.