Probation check uncovers thousands in drugs, guns and cash at Georgia home

Deputies went to a home for probation checks. They left with drugs, guns and 4 arrests

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A routine probation check at a Paulding County home led to the arrests of four people after deputies discovered hundreds of THC vape cartridges, marijuana, firearms and cash.

Paulding County deputies were assisting probation officers at a home on Rosemont Court when the investigation led authorities to obtain a search warrant for the property.

During the search, deputies uncovered a large quantity of drugs, including hundreds of grams of marijuana and THC wax.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson says investigators also seized a significant number of THC vape cartridges.

“Well over 400 THC vapes cartridges, that’s a little over $21,000 in street value,” Henson said.

Authorities also recovered cash and several weapons, along with items commonly used to package and distribute drugs.

“We also got three pistols, one AK-47, multiple extended magazines, multiple boxes of ammunition, as well as scales and baggies,” Henson said.

According to the sheriff, investigators believe the people inside the home were involved in selling drugs.

“These individuals, they were there to sell and distribute marijuana, THC, and other THC products,” Henson said.

All four people at the residence were arrested and are being held at the Paulding County Jail on multiple charges.

Henson also addressed the arrests in a video, saying, “They fooled around and guess what, they found out.”

One of the four people arrested reportedly expressed that she was willing to go to jail but did not want to appear in the sheriff’s videos.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Michelle Wright contributed to this story.