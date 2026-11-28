ATLANTA — The Postal Service warning to watch out for scammers who are trying to use the mail service to steal your money.

It’s the busiest time of year at the Postal Service, but also the busiest time of year for scammers too.

Postal Inspector Nicholas Moore says too watch out for scammers posing as charities.

“Benefit to only marketplaces tends to rank products higher when they have more reviews and sales,” Moore said. “It will give the sellers a boost in search results and reviews for a little money.”

Officials say nearly 80% of us have been targeted by fraud during the holidays. The postal service says that includes the brushing scam, when you get a package that was never ordered.

Moore says check the charity at sites including Give.org to make sure it’s real.