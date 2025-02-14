Port of Brunswick takes top spot in US for auto shipment and heavy equipment

Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock are delivering $15 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation to help upgrade infrastructure at the Port of Brunswick.

PORT OF BRUNSWICK, GA — The coastal Georgia port is now the busiest port in the nation for heavy equipment and auto shipments, surpassing the port of Baltimore.

Officials say that Colonel’s Island Terminal handled more than 2 million tons of cargo in 2024. The port also took the top spot for exports last year coming in at 600,000 tons. Brunswick had a record year taking in more than 900,000 roll on and roll off autos, which is an increase of 13%. Heavy equipment shipments were up more than 160% thanks to an upgrade in storage space and processing capacity.

The increase is credited to the $262 million dollars in improvements at the port that added new warehousing, processing and cargo space. The port looks to hang on to that top spot as construction has also begun on a new rail yard to the location as well.

“This is an important milestone in our journey to be the best RoRo port in the industry,” Brunswick State of the Port event, Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch said. “I would like to thank our customers for their continued trust in GPA, and our partners – the ILA, auto processors and Brunswick Pilots for making Colonel’s Island the nation’s premier RoRo port.”