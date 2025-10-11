Porchfest brings live music and community fun to Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood

By Miles Montgomery

DECATUR, GA — Porches around Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood will be filled with music, good vibes, and energy on Saturday as Porchfest celebrates another year.

Organizers call it the “ultimate grassroots music festival,” with bands and musicians performing for free on porches and driveways throughout the neighborhood. The family-friendly event began at noon and will feature food, beverages, and other vendors until 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged by organizers to walk, roll, rideshare, take an e-scooter, or use MARTA to get to Porchfest.

For more information and to view the festival map, visit the official Porchfest website.

