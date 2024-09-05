Popular Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has passed away at 34

PANDORA SXSW AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 19: Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PANDORA Media) (Rachel Murray)

ATLANTA — Multiple reports have surfaced on social media that popular Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has passed away.

Reactions have been pouring in from those close to him and fans all over social media.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, first burst onto the music scene around 2012 with the release of his first mixtape, “I Go In on Every Song.” He has released several fan favorite mixtapes and hits throughout his career.

He released his only album titled, “Rich in Spirit” in 2018.

After releasing the song “Typa Way,” Rich Homie Quan blew up across the country. He is also known for songs “Walk Thru,” “Flex Ooh Ooh Ooh,” “My Hitta,” “Lifestlye” with Young Thug, Right Back” with DJ Drama and Jeezy, “Ride Out,” “Say a Prayer” with Gucci Mane, “Show ‘Em How to Do It,” “Make Me Something” with T.I., Young Dro, Spodee and Shad Da God, “Replay,” “Changed,” “Gamble,” “Finesse” with Jim Jones, “Celebrate” with Da Baby, and more.

He was previously a part of Rich Gang with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug and was signed to Cash Money Records.

