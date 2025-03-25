Pollen count surges to season high in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is experiencing its highest pollen count of the season, with levels now exceeding 3,000 particles per cubic meter, a range classified as extremely high. According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, the count has doubled in just one week and may continue to rise.

Tree pollen is currently the leading contributor to the elevated levels.

Health experts recommend several steps to reduce exposure. Doctors with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma advise residents to “keep your windows closed at home and in your car,” and to “shower at night before you go to bed to remove any pollen that’s settled into your hair or on your skin.”

The spike in pollen has also affected visitors to the area. At the Georgia State Invitational in Johns Creek, several golfers noted how the high pollen levels are impacting their play.

“I’m from Thailand; I did not have this allergy before,” said one player. “I started to feel it a couple of weeks ago. I don’t sneeze, my eyes are fine, just watery, and my nose is running.”

A player from Indiana said her team began taking precautions before arriving. “We started taking medicine because we had a family friend tell us to start taking medicine before if we had allergies. So we started taking it two days before.”

Another golfer from Florida added, “I’m kind of used to it, but yeah, I can definitely tell that there’s pollen in the air, and Zyrtec definitely helps.”

Atlanta Allergy & Asthma continues to monitor conditions as pollen season intensifies across the region.