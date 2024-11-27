Police investigating after aspiring social media star found dead in Forest Park

ATLANTA — Police in Forest Park are investigating after a man was found dead in Forest Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Forest Park Police Department, Clayton County police officers responded to the area near Brown Road and Poston Road in Jonesboro after reports of a car being found in a wooded area.

Police say a man later identified as 31-year-old Jiare Schneider, was found dead.

Schneider’s family told WSBTV that he had aspirations of becoming a social media and TikTok star.

Family members say Schneider had not been seen since earlier this month. He was last seen on Brown Road in Jonesboro, officials say.

“The City of Forest Park Police Department extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Jiare Schneider. We also thank our neighboring agency, The Clayton County Police Department, for their unwavering support in this investigation,” the Forest Park Police Department said in a statement.

It is unclear what led up to Schneider’s disappearance or his death. The incident remains under investigation.