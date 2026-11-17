Police investigate disappearance of two brothers, ages 12 and 15, who left home Friday

Two brothers, ages 12 and 15, reported missing in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police are investigating the disappearance of two young brothers who were reported missing after leaving their home in Marietta on Friday afternoon.

The brothers, identified as 12-year-old Jayden and 15-year-old Jeffery, were last reported at their home on Hidden Glen Drive.

According to police, the boys’ mother reported that her sons ran away from home Friday afternoon.

Social media posts about the missing brothers have been circulating as authorities continue investigating their disappearance.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play and are treating the case as a runaway investigation.

Police also believe the brothers may be with another 14-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home last week.